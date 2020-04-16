of

In Japan, brands' response to COVID-19 scores higher than government: McCann
Apr 16, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

In Japan, brands' response to COVID-19 scores higher than government: McCann

TOP OF THE CHARTS: The same survey finds nearly two-third of respondents feel companies don't need to cut back on business activities at this time.

Mindshare and DDB Mudra win gold in Warc brand-purpose awards
Jun 6, 2019
Staff Reporters

Mindshare and DDB Mudra win gold in Warc brand-purpose awards

APAC work wins seven out of the 13 awards.

Move and win roundup: Week of February 19, 2018
Feb 22, 2018
Staff Reporters

Move and win roundup: Week of February 19, 2018

Starbucks & GO, Turner, Brave Bison and more to come in our weekly collection of people moves and account news.

Ad fraud scam costs advertisers up to US$5m a day, says security firm
Dec 22, 2016
Gurjit Degun

Ad fraud scam costs advertisers up to US$5m a day, says security firm

US brands and advertisers are losing between US$3m and US$5m a day from a complex online ad fraud scam, according to US cyber security company.

Embracing change key to realising China’s potential: OMD
Jan 15, 2016
Staff Writer

Embracing change key to realising China’s potential: OMD

The coming decade will be a watershed period in China as immense changes and economic challenges will call time on those who have been coasting on easy growth, predicts OMD’s Arlene Ang.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia