NTUC FairPrice pivots its messaging toward ‘realistic optimism’
2 days ago
Robert Sawatzky

New ‘Lift Up Everyday’ campaign from Iris celebrates small positive self-improvements in trying times, as Singapore's top local brand targets both budget-minded and aspirational shoppers.

NTUC FairPrice has a message for Singapore as circuit breaker lifts
Jun 1, 2020
Ad Nut

Singapore’s supermarket chain puts out an idealistic ad about ‘values learned’ during the lockdown period. But part of the story is missing.

NTUC FairPrice supports eye-popping publication Eyeyah
Aug 15, 2018
Matthew Miller

Supermarket chain sponsors graphically intense publication devoted to educating kids about food.

The little red dot’s big impact
Jul 2, 2015
Fiona Gordon

Beyond catering to the island's love of gadgets, brands that make real effort to speak directly to Singaporeans have the best chance to reach the top of the market's ranks.

Why NTUC FairPrice is embracing digital
Sep 26, 2013
Byravee Iyer

SINGAPORE - Singapore-based supermarket chain NTUC FairPrice has launched what it promises to be a significant lineup of original content for Food For Life TV, a food channel that can be viewed anywhere via the internet.

Havas Media and Havas Wordwide tipped to retain $18.6 million NTUC FairPrice account
Jun 27, 2013
Byravee Iyer

SINGAPORE - Local supermarket chain NTUC Fairprice has retained Havas Media for its media business, while Havas Worldwide has bagged creative duties, according to multiple sources close to the pitch.

