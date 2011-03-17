Search
now
1 day ago
Video viewing near saturation point in Hong Kong: OMG
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Hong Kongers watch 67 hours of video a week, as eyeballs shift to social-media sites at the expense of free TV, according to a new report from Omnicom Media Group.
Mar 17, 2011
BBC channels to air Royal Wedding live in Asia
ASIA-PACIFIC - BBC Worldwide Channels has announced BBC viewers can tune it to watch the BBC One feed of Prince William and Catherine Middleton's wedding on 29 April, estimated to start at 3pm Hong Kong and Singapore time.
Feb 22, 2011
NowTV interactive quiz show ATM becomes talk of the town
HONG KONG - NowTV channel 101 has launched an interactive quiz TV show titled 'ATM', hosted by Hong Kong Cantonpop rap duo FAMA, Icy Wong and Key Man.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins