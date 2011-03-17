now

Video viewing near saturation point in Hong Kong: OMG
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Hong Kongers watch 67 hours of video a week, as eyeballs shift to social-media sites at the expense of free TV, according to a new report from Omnicom Media Group.

BBC channels to air Royal Wedding live in Asia
Mar 17, 2011
Benjamin Li

ASIA-PACIFIC - BBC Worldwide Channels has announced BBC viewers can tune it to watch the BBC One feed of Prince William and Catherine Middleton's wedding on 29 April, estimated to start at 3pm Hong Kong and Singapore time.

NowTV interactive quiz show ATM becomes talk of the town
Feb 22, 2011
Benjamin Li

NowTV interactive quiz show ATM becomes talk of the town

HONG KONG - NowTV channel 101 has launched an interactive quiz TV show titled 'ATM', hosted by Hong Kong Cantonpop rap duo FAMA, Icy Wong and Key Man.

