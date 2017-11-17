Search
Apple Daily parent Next Digital to seek liquidation
Hong Kong media company, which has had its assets frozen since June when it became the target of a national security investigation, calls for liquidation to pay former staff and creditors.
Nov 17, 2017
Apple Daily launches in-app, beacon-based targeting
The Hong Kong publisher introduces a new product in a challenging media market.
Feb 9, 2012
Next Digital acquires FutureLab Asia; to expand to Manila next
SINGAPORE - Australia-based digital marketing agency, Next Digital, has acquired Southeast Asian digital marketing agency, FutureLab Asia, as part of its growth strategy in Asia.
