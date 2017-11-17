next digital

Apple Daily parent Next Digital to seek liquidation
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Hong Kong media company, which has had its assets frozen since June when it became the target of a national security investigation, calls for liquidation to pay former staff and creditors.

Apple Daily launches in-app, beacon-based targeting
Nov 17, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

The Hong Kong publisher introduces a new product in a challenging media market.

Next Digital acquires FutureLab Asia; to expand to Manila next
Feb 9, 2012
Racheal Lee

SINGAPORE - Australia-based digital marketing agency, Next Digital, has acquired Southeast Asian digital marketing agency, FutureLab Asia, as part of its growth strategy in Asia.

