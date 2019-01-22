Search
neil munn
1 day ago
BBH shake-up: Annette King to chair global board as CEO Neil Munn exits
Arto Hampartsoumian, managing partner and executive chairman of Publicis Groupe China, Christine Ng, chairwoman of BBH Singapore and China and Sid Tuli, managing director of BBH Singapore part of board.
Jan 22, 2019
‘Consultancies tend to complicate rather than simplify things’: BBH global CEO
Neil Munn certainly respects the newest players on adland’s block, but does he fear them? Steady on.
Jul 26, 2016
Building a broader creative canvas for the ‘Black Sheep’ network
Scale with specialisation, without jeopardising agency DNA, is the approach for Neil Munn, global CEO of BBH.
