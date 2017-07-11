near

DOOH development accelerates in Singapore and Hong Kong with key partnerships
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

DOOH development accelerates in Singapore and Hong Kong with key partnerships

Stellar Ace and Near team up for omni-channel retargeting in Singapore, while VIOOH extends programmatic inventory in Hong Kong with JCDecaux Cityscape.

Tech Talk: Weekly wrap-up
Jun 10, 2016
Gabey Goh

Tech Talk: Weekly wrap-up

A weekly round-up of this week's tech news and announcements.

The key to transforming attribution is in your hands (literally)
May 13, 2016
Nandita Pal

The key to transforming attribution is in your hands (literally)

By tagging mobile data with location footprints, marketers can follow consumers every step of the way—from initial online browsing to the final in-store purchase.

DBS launches first NFC virtual credit card in the country
Nov 7, 2012
Staff Reporters

DBS launches first NFC virtual credit card in the country

SINGAPORE - Financial services group DBS has launched the first virtual credit card, DBS One.Tap, in the country by leveraging the latest NFC (near field communications) infrastructure.

