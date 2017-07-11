Search
DOOH development accelerates in Singapore and Hong Kong with key partnerships
Stellar Ace and Near team up for omni-channel retargeting in Singapore, while VIOOH extends programmatic inventory in Hong Kong with JCDecaux Cityscape.
PROMOTED
Jul 11, 2017
How telecom players benefit from data insight
Location-aware data paired with demographics gives an edge to early adopters.
Jun 10, 2016
Tech Talk: Weekly wrap-up
A weekly round-up of this week's tech news and announcements.
May 13, 2016
The key to transforming attribution is in your hands (literally)
By tagging mobile data with location footprints, marketers can follow consumers every step of the way—from initial online browsing to the final in-store purchase.
Nov 7, 2012
DBS launches first NFC virtual credit card in the country
SINGAPORE - Financial services group DBS has launched the first virtual credit card, DBS One.Tap, in the country by leveraging the latest NFC (near field communications) infrastructure.
