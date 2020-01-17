naomi troni
Wunderman Thompson hires Naomi Troni as global marketing, growth leader
The industry veteran has been at MullenLowe Group since 2014.
Will Havas WW's lack of APAC leadership take its toll?
SINGAPORE – After a little more than a year, Havas Worldwide’s Southeast Asia CEO, Naomi Troni, has left the role and the region.
Havas Worldwide launches health unit for Southeast Asia
SINGAPORE - Havas Worldwide Southeast Asia has launched a health unit, Havas Life, to meet the growing demand for healthcare marketing in the region.
Naomi Troni named Southeast Asia CEO of Euro RSCG
SOUTHEAST ASIA - Euro RSCG Worldwide has named global chief marketing officer Naomi Troni (pictured) to the role of CEO, Southeast Asia, effective 1 November.
VIDEO: Euro RSCG's Naomi Troni on creative business ideas
EURO RSCG's global chief marketing officer Naomi Troni recently talked to Campaign about creative business ideas, and ten key findings from the last ten years.
Euro RSCG promotes Matt Ryan to president global brands; Naomi Troni to global chief marketing officer
GLOBAL - Euro RSCG has promoted Matt Ryan (pictured) to president of global brands for Euro RSCG Worldwide and global chief marketing officer of Havas Worldwide while Naomi Troni, formerly global new business director, has been promoted to fill Ryan's role as global chief marketing officer.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins