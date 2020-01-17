naomi troni

Wunderman Thompson hires Naomi Troni as global marketing, growth leader
Jan 17, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Wunderman Thompson hires Naomi Troni as global marketing, growth leader

The industry veteran has been at MullenLowe Group since 2014.

Will Havas WW's lack of APAC leadership take its toll?
Feb 13, 2014
Emily Tan

Will Havas WW's lack of APAC leadership take its toll?

SINGAPORE – After a little more than a year, Havas Worldwide’s Southeast Asia CEO, Naomi Troni, has left the role and the region.

Havas Worldwide launches health unit for Southeast Asia
Jan 30, 2013
Racheal Lee

Havas Worldwide launches health unit for Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE - Havas Worldwide Southeast Asia has launched a health unit, Havas Life, to meet the growing demand for healthcare marketing in the region.

Naomi Troni named Southeast Asia CEO of Euro RSCG
Sep 19, 2012
Staff Reporters

Naomi Troni named Southeast Asia CEO of Euro RSCG

SOUTHEAST ASIA - Euro RSCG Worldwide has named global chief marketing officer Naomi Troni (pictured) to the role of CEO, Southeast Asia, effective 1 November.

VIDEO: Euro RSCG's Naomi Troni on creative business ideas
Dec 20, 2011
Unknown Unknown

VIDEO: Euro RSCG's Naomi Troni on creative business ideas

EURO RSCG's global chief marketing officer Naomi Troni recently talked to Campaign about creative business ideas, and ten key findings from the last ten years.

Euro RSCG promotes Matt Ryan to president global brands; Naomi Troni to global chief marketing officer
Apr 22, 2010
Kenny Lim

Euro RSCG promotes Matt Ryan to president global brands; Naomi Troni to global chief marketing officer

GLOBAL - Euro RSCG has promoted Matt Ryan (pictured) to president of global brands for Euro RSCG Worldwide and global chief marketing officer of Havas Worldwide while Naomi Troni, formerly global new business director, has been promoted to fill Ryan's role as global chief marketing officer.

