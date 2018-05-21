Search
muslims
1 day ago
How can marketers make better Ramadan ads?
Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr marketing in the region are often made up of damaging tropes and lazy narratives. Experts from Virtue and Vice offer suggestions on breaking clichés and evolving culture along the way.
May 21, 2018
Observing Ramadan in the digital age
Performance marketing during Ramadan is all about timing and going big on mobile in mobile-first Muslim nations such as Indonesia.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins