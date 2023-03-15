mums

Surviving the struggles of mum guilt and returning to work
Mar 15, 2023
Tobi Asare

In this exclusive extract from her new book, the business development director at OMD UK describes the challenges and opportunities for mothers returning to office life following a period of maternity leave.

How brands can help mums deal with guilt: MullenLowe
Jun 2, 2016
Emily Tan

While women today are changing the conversation around motherhood, guilt and internal pressure persist. How can brands help?

Motherhood: The pursuit of modern
Jul 23, 2015
Emma Gage

Attention planners: There's far more to mothers than you seem to be aware of. Here, Emma Gage of Flamingo attempts to cure you of your reductionist viewpoint and clue you in to the difficult—and evolving—challenge of being a modern mum.

Asia's millennial moms aren't all 'Tigers'
Jul 8, 2014
Marie Gruy

Six key findings for brands looking to communicate with Millennial Moms and three action points for marketers.

Mums believe technology makes them better mothers: McCann
Jul 19, 2012
Emily Tan

SINGAPORE – Nearly 50 per cent of married mums around the world would give up their engagement rings before their personal technology, according to McCann’s latest Truth study.

