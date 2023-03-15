mums
Surviving the struggles of mum guilt and returning to work
In this exclusive extract from her new book, the business development director at OMD UK describes the challenges and opportunities for mothers returning to office life following a period of maternity leave.
How brands can help mums deal with guilt: MullenLowe
While women today are changing the conversation around motherhood, guilt and internal pressure persist. How can brands help?
Motherhood: The pursuit of modern
Attention planners: There's far more to mothers than you seem to be aware of. Here, Emma Gage of Flamingo attempts to cure you of your reductionist viewpoint and clue you in to the difficult—and evolving—challenge of being a modern mum.
Asia's millennial moms aren't all 'Tigers'
Six key findings for brands looking to communicate with Millennial Moms and three action points for marketers.
Mums believe technology makes them better mothers: McCann
SINGAPORE – Nearly 50 per cent of married mums around the world would give up their engagement rings before their personal technology, according to McCann’s latest Truth study.
