move and win

Jul 21, 2020
Snapchat names former Laundry Service CCO as head of global creative
Leo Macias joins the video-sharing app this month.
Mar 19, 2020
Caroline Foster Kenny named Wunderman Thompson global chief client officer
Senior IPG media executive is moving to creative side.
Oct 31, 2019
Blippar picks new CEO after being bought out of administration
Founder and ex-CEO Ambarish Mitra remains influential figure as chief product officer.
