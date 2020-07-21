move and win

Snapchat names former Laundry Service CCO as head of global creative
Jul 21, 2020
Elaine Underwood

Snapchat names former Laundry Service CCO as head of global creative

Leo Macias joins the video-sharing app this month.

Caroline Foster Kenny named Wunderman Thompson global chief client officer
Mar 19, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Caroline Foster Kenny named Wunderman Thompson global chief client officer

Senior IPG media executive is moving to creative side.

Blippar picks new CEO after being bought out of administration
Oct 31, 2019
Omar Oakes

Blippar picks new CEO after being bought out of administration

Founder and ex-CEO Ambarish Mitra remains influential figure as chief product officer.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia