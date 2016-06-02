mothers

How brands are failing to connect with millennial mothers
16 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

How brands are failing to connect with millennial mothers

Millennial mothers in Asia are voicing their needs, accomplishments and worries unlike any previous generation. Yet brands are not sensibly tapping into this group.

How brands can help mums deal with guilt: MullenLowe
Jun 2, 2016
Emily Tan

How brands can help mums deal with guilt: MullenLowe

While women today are changing the conversation around motherhood, guilt and internal pressure persist. How can brands help?

Motherhood: The pursuit of modern
Jul 23, 2015
Emma Gage

Motherhood: The pursuit of modern

Attention planners: There's far more to mothers than you seem to be aware of. Here, Emma Gage of Flamingo attempts to cure you of your reductionist viewpoint and clue you in to the difficult—and evolving—challenge of being a modern mum.

Asia's millennial moms aren't all 'Tigers'
Jul 8, 2014
Marie Gruy

Asia's millennial moms aren't all 'Tigers'

Six key findings for brands looking to communicate with Millennial Moms and three action points for marketers.

Fonterra turns Anchor milk from B2B product to consumer-facing brand in China
Dec 2, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Fonterra turns Anchor milk from B2B product to consumer-facing brand in China

SHANGHAI - A large-scale integrated ‘We are parents too’ campaign by Tribal Worldwide has kicked off the official China launch of Fonterra's dairy brand Anchor, which the company previously supplied mainly to airlines, hotels and restaurants.

Mum's the word, and the ultimate consumer
May 27, 2013
Tara Hirebet

Mum's the word, and the ultimate consumer

Cater to a 'mumsumer', and you can become the go-to brand that caters to her entire family—and every other mom she recommends you to.

