M&C Saatchi chiefs can triple pay if they hit new bonus targets
1 day ago
Gideon Spanier

M&C Saatchi chiefs can triple pay if they hit new bonus targets

Almost a quarter of shareholders revolted over pay last year.

VIDEO: M&C Saatchi's global CEO Moray MacLennan
Jan 24, 2011
Staff Reporters

VIDEO: M&C Saatchi's global CEO Moray MacLennan

GLOBAL - Campaign sat down with M&C Saatchi’s worldwide CEO Moray MacLennan to talk about the agency’s global expansion and how he hopes it will differentiate itself in the Asia-Pacific market and attract the best talent into the organisation.

