Mar 22, 2023
Muck Rack expands global media monitoring
The expansion gives Muck Rack users access to more than 600,000 global news sources.
Jun 27, 2013
AdMaster signs annual contract for Unilever's ad monitoring
SHANGHAI - AdMaster will be the exclusive third-party agency handling the monitoring, evaluation and optimisation of Unilever's advertising, after defeating competitor Miaozhen Systems in a pitch.
Feb 9, 2010
Casino Regulatory Authority appoints Media Monitors
SINGAPORE - The Casino Regulatory Authority (CRA) has awarded Media Monitors the contract for its media monitoring business following a three-way pitch last month.
