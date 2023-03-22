monitoring

Muck Rack expands global media monitoring
Mar 22, 2023
Natasha Bach

Muck Rack expands global media monitoring

The expansion gives Muck Rack users access to more than 600,000 global news sources.

AdMaster signs annual contract for Unilever's ad monitoring
Jun 27, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

AdMaster signs annual contract for Unilever's ad monitoring

SHANGHAI - AdMaster will be the exclusive third-party agency handling the monitoring, evaluation and optimisation of Unilever's advertising, after defeating competitor Miaozhen Systems in a pitch.

Casino Regulatory Authority appoints Media Monitors
Feb 9, 2010
Lai Ee Na

Casino Regulatory Authority appoints Media Monitors

SINGAPORE - The Casino Regulatory Authority (CRA) has awarded Media Monitors the contract for its media monitoring business following a three-way pitch last month.

