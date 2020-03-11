Search
mobvista
Mar 11, 2020
Mobvista restructures units under Nativex brand; launches trading desk
TECH BITES: Mobvista will now umbrella its client services under the Nativex brand.
May 16, 2016
Mobvista gears up to capture native SEA opportunities
SINGAPORE - With consumers receptive to native mobile ads, Chinese ad platform Mobvista is making serious moves to expand its presence beyond its home market. The company’s VP of business development Yuan Xi breaks down the game plan for Campaign Asia-Pacific.
