2 days ago
Ad industry ‘bullish’ on Meta following AI, mixed reality showcase
Meta Connect agency attendees welcome the company’s gaming integrations and more open, responsible approach to AI development — though they remain cautious about brand safety amid AI training and disclosure debates.
Jan 26, 2018
Event tech trends to watch in 2018
Data integration, mixed reality and facial recognition on the rise.
