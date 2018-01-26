mixed reality

Ad industry ‘bullish’ on Meta following AI, mixed reality showcase
2 days ago
Jessica Heygate

Meta Connect agency attendees welcome the company’s gaming integrations and more open, responsible approach to AI development — though they remain cautious about brand safety amid AI training and disclosure debates.

Event tech trends to watch in 2018
Jan 26, 2018
Kim Benjamin

Data integration, mixed reality and facial recognition on the rise.

