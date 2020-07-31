Search
mindshare asia pacific
Jul 31, 2020
Women Leading Change Awards 2020: Health & Wellbeing Award Campaign
In nine months, Mindshare Asia Pacific's in-house trainers have delivered 25 workshops to 350-plus participants across 15 cities as the agency has sought to better address employee wellness.
Mar 22, 2016
Connected tech? Asian consumers say 'bring it on'
SINGAPORE - Consumers in APAC are more likely to be receptive to digitally connected products and the Internet of Things than their counterparts around the world, according to new research from Mindshare.
Jun 26, 2012
Mobile-marketing experts advise against purely mobile campaigns
SINGAPORE - Brands should not launch purely mobile campaigns but couple their mobile efforts with other medie in an integrated fashion, according to mobile-marketing experts from ESPN and Disney.
