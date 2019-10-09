Search
milan
Oct 9, 2019
Quinny stroller brand hacks Milan Fashion Week with 'Parent Couture' line
Ad agency SuperHeroes presents: "The Power Nap Dress."
Feb 26, 2019
Dolce & Gabbana not forgiven yet at Milan fashion week
Dearth of Asian press at D&G catwalks intimates the brand's reputation is still suffering in China.
Jan 23, 2019
What happened behind the scenes of the Dolce & Gabbana China fiasco
Hear from the model in the videos that led to the cancellation of D&G's 'The Great Show', and the experiential agency behind the doomed Shanghai production.
Jul 20, 2011
Five Italian agencies partner to launch 1.618 in Hong Kong
HONG KONG - Five creative agencies based out of Milan have joined forces to launch 1.618, an independent creative group in Hong Kong.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins