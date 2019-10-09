milan

Quinny stroller brand hacks Milan Fashion Week with 'Parent Couture' line
Oct 9, 2019
Oliver McAteer

Quinny stroller brand hacks Milan Fashion Week with 'Parent Couture' line

Ad agency SuperHeroes presents: "The Power Nap Dress."

Dolce & Gabbana not forgiven yet at Milan fashion week
Feb 26, 2019
Staff Reporters

Dolce & Gabbana not forgiven yet at Milan fashion week

Dearth of Asian press at D&G catwalks intimates the brand's reputation is still suffering in China.

What happened behind the scenes of the Dolce & Gabbana China fiasco
Jan 23, 2019
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

What happened behind the scenes of the Dolce & Gabbana China fiasco

Hear from the model in the videos that led to the cancellation of D&G's 'The Great Show', and the experiential agency behind the doomed Shanghai production.

Five Italian agencies partner to launch 1.618 in Hong Kong
Jul 20, 2011
Emily Tan

Five Italian agencies partner to launch 1.618 in Hong Kong

HONG KONG - Five creative agencies based out of Milan have joined forces to launch 1.618, an independent creative group in Hong Kong.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia