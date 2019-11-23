mightyhive
Sorrell: will target India's growth clients who want 'faster, better, cheaper'
The executive chairman of S4 Capital told Campaign India there's a good chance they'll be talking to WPP clients as well.
S4 Capital's MightyHive opens first Indian office
Smita Salgaonkar to lead operations as country head.
S4 Capital reports Q3 revenue growth of more than 50%
Asia-Pacific posted the strongest rate of growth, albeit from a modest base.
S4 Capital absorbs analytics companies in South Korea, UK
London-based ConversionWorks and Datalicious Korea will be integrated into the company's programmatic practice, MightyHive.
'We’re rolling up our sleeves and getting shit done': S4C APAC CEO
Michel de Rijk says S4 Capital’s Asia-Pacific adventure is only just beginning, with plans for several more regional acquisitions in the pipeline.
Sorrell's S4 Capital confirms $150m MightyHive acquisition
'The peanut has morphed into a coconut,' Sir Martin Sorrell proclaims as new venture makes second purchase.
