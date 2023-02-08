Search
metadesign
Feb 8, 2023
Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Sally Anderson, MetaDesign
From her native Australia to conquering the China market by creating and maintaining one of its leading creative agencies, Anderson has used her perfect blend of Western & Eastern sensibilities to become a well-recognised creative in Greater China and the region.
Mar 29, 2010
MetaDesign appoints Beijing MD
BEIJING - German corporate design house MetaDesign has appointed Rupali Steinmeyer (pictured) as managing director of its Beijing office.
