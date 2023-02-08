metadesign

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Sally Anderson, MetaDesign
Feb 8, 2023
Staff Reporters

From her native Australia to conquering the China market by creating and maintaining one of its leading creative agencies, Anderson has used her perfect blend of Western & Eastern sensibilities to become a well-recognised creative in Greater China and the region.

MetaDesign appoints Beijing MD
Mar 29, 2010
Anita Davis

BEIJING - German corporate design house MetaDesign has appointed Rupali Steinmeyer (pictured) as managing director of its Beijing office.

