2 days ago
AirAsia claims its media business is taking flight
The brand wants its media offering to account for a tenth of revenue soon, and is working to convince brands and media agencies that it offers an attractive audience based on first-party data.
Sep 29, 2016
Brands need to adapt to grab messaging-app opportunities: Forrester
With more than 3 billion consumers spending time on messaging apps, brands are facing a whole new set of marketing opportunities and challenges, says research firm Forrester.
