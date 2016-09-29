messaging apps

AirAsia claims its media business is taking flight
2 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

The brand wants its media offering to account for a tenth of revenue soon, and is working to convince brands and media agencies that it offers an attractive audience based on first-party data.

Brands need to adapt to grab messaging-app opportunities: Forrester
Sep 29, 2016
Gabey Goh

With more than 3 billion consumers spending time on messaging apps, brands are facing a whole new set of marketing opportunities and challenges, says research firm Forrester.

