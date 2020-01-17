messaging

Is 'demonic' Dominic Cummings currently the best adman in the UK?
Jan 17, 2020
Charles Wigley

Even if you don't care about UK politics, the way Brexit was sold to the public underscores important but oft-forgotten advertising advice, according to BBH's Asia chairman.

Messaging apps hit 6.1 billion users: Tencent and Facebook have 75% of them
May 4, 2018
Matthew Miller

TOP OF THE CHARTS: As user growth slows, Line and KakaoTalk face a particular challenge competing with Facebook and Tencent, according to IHS Markit.

Line's advertising revenue jumps as content shrinks
Nov 16, 2017
David Blecken

Messenger ads drive business and gaming takes a back seat as the Tokyo-based company focuses on new growth areas.

Conversational commerce: Fad or future of business?
Jan 6, 2017
Ishan Chatterjee

The latter. So what considerations should brands take into account for conversational commerce to really work?

Working knowledge: Messaging apps in APAC
Apr 11, 2016
Donovan Rose

An introduction to the region's most popular messaging apps and how brands are starting to to use them to engage with users.

WhatsApp and Line: 1 billion users or $1 billion?
Feb 16, 2016
Jonathan Rudd

What Whatsapp and Line’s numbers mean for marketers.

