messaging
Is 'demonic' Dominic Cummings currently the best adman in the UK?
Even if you don't care about UK politics, the way Brexit was sold to the public underscores important but oft-forgotten advertising advice, according to BBH's Asia chairman.
Messaging apps hit 6.1 billion users: Tencent and Facebook have 75% of them
TOP OF THE CHARTS: As user growth slows, Line and KakaoTalk face a particular challenge competing with Facebook and Tencent, according to IHS Markit.
Line's advertising revenue jumps as content shrinks
Messenger ads drive business and gaming takes a back seat as the Tokyo-based company focuses on new growth areas.
Conversational commerce: Fad or future of business?
The latter. So what considerations should brands take into account for conversational commerce to really work?
Working knowledge: Messaging apps in APAC
An introduction to the region's most popular messaging apps and how brands are starting to to use them to engage with users.
WhatsApp and Line: 1 billion users or $1 billion?
What Whatsapp and Line’s numbers mean for marketers.
