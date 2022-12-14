mengniu
Vivo, Wanda and other Chinese brands score big at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
To make the most of this heightened interest, Chinese social media platforms are doubling down on their World Cup content.
Mengniu Dairy and Coca-Cola sign joint Olympic sponsorship
Mengniu expects the partnership, which extends through the 2032 games, to be a "catalyst" for global growth.
Public squabble erupts between Yili and Mengniu over Olympic sponsorships
Yili said it may have to withdraw as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics official dairy partner, calling dealings between rival Mengniu Dairy, Coca-Cola and Olympic organisers a "scandal".
What's that jumble of Chinese characters at the World Cup?
Your comprehensive guide to the official and unofficial Chinese sponsors on display at the World Cup — and what their presence says about China's long-term football ambitions.
China’s food brands deal with indigestion overseas
Chinese food companies still need much nutritional support before they can get overseas consumers to take a bite of their branded food products—for now.
Mengniu veterans set out to be the 'Muji of yoghurt'
GUANGZHOU - Tired after years of "ups and downs" in the China dairy industry, a group of colleagues have left Mengniu and started fermenting their own yoghurt brand, which aims to overcome consumer concerns about safety with an 'Honest' approach to the food's health benefits.
