Vivo, Wanda and other Chinese brands score big at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Dec 14, 2022
Julienna Law

Vivo, Wanda and other Chinese brands score big at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

To make the most of this heightened interest, Chinese social media platforms are doubling down on their World Cup content.

Mengniu Dairy and Coca-Cola sign joint Olympic sponsorship
Jun 24, 2019
Staff Reporters

Mengniu Dairy and Coca-Cola sign joint Olympic sponsorship

Mengniu expects the partnership, which extends through the 2032 games, to be a "catalyst" for global growth.

Public squabble erupts between Yili and Mengniu over Olympic sponsorships
Jun 20, 2019
Staff Reporters

Public squabble erupts between Yili and Mengniu over Olympic sponsorships

Yili said it may have to withdraw as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics official dairy partner, calling dealings between rival Mengniu Dairy, Coca-Cola and Olympic organisers a "scandal".

What's that jumble of Chinese characters at the World Cup?
Jun 19, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

What's that jumble of Chinese characters at the World Cup?

Your comprehensive guide to the official and unofficial Chinese sponsors on display at the World Cup — and what their presence says about China's long-term football ambitions.

China’s food brands deal with indigestion overseas
Apr 23, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

China's food brands deal with indigestion overseas

Chinese food companies still need much nutritional support before they can get overseas consumers to take a bite of their branded food products—for now.

Mengniu veterans set out to be the 'Muji of yoghurt'
Jan 11, 2016
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Mengniu veterans set out to be the 'Muji of yoghurt'

GUANGZHOU - Tired after years of "ups and downs" in the China dairy industry, a group of colleagues have left Mengniu and started fermenting their own yoghurt brand, which aims to overcome consumer concerns about safety with an 'Honest' approach to the food's health benefits.

