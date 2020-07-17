Search
Jul 17, 2020
Long overdue changes are finally taking hold
MEMBER'S NEWSLETTER: Asia-Pacific was slower to react to the death of George Floyd, but outdated racist symbols and attitudes are finally being challenged, if not yet fully changed.
Aug 5, 2011
Spikes Asia 2011 announces design, digital & mobile and PR jury members
ASIA - Spikes Asia 2011 has announced the members of the jury panel for the design, digital & mobile and PR awards categories. Both mobile and PR are new categories introduced this year.
