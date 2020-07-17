members

Long overdue changes are finally taking hold
Jul 17, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

MEMBER'S NEWSLETTER: Asia-Pacific was slower to react to the death of George Floyd, but outdated racist symbols and attitudes are finally being challenged, if not yet fully changed.

Spikes Asia 2011 announces design, digital & mobile and PR jury members
Aug 5, 2011
Staff Reporters

Spikes Asia 2011 announces design, digital & mobile and PR jury members

ASIA - Spikes Asia 2011 has announced the members of the jury panel for the design, digital & mobile and PR awards categories. Both mobile and PR are new categories introduced this year.

