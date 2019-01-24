mdc partners

MDC Partners, Stagwell reach agreement to combine
1 day ago
Frank Washkuch

MDC Partners, Stagwell reach agreement to combine

Former top Clinton adviser and one-time Burson-Marsteller CEO Mark Penn is set to serve as chairman and CEO of the combined network.

Media Kitchen expands to China
Jan 24, 2019
Oliver McAteer

Media Kitchen expands to China

The MDC shop has a new space in Shanghai led by Chitty Cao.

'Not a good story for MDC': What CEO's exit means for company's future
Sep 14, 2018
Lindsay Stein

'Not a good story for MDC': What CEO's exit means for company's future

Industry experts weigh in on the potential impact of Scott Kauffman's departure.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

1 Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

Michelle Obama to discuss diversity at Publicis Groupe’s More Than Wishes seminar

2 Michelle Obama to discuss diversity at Publicis Groupe’s More Than Wishes seminar

Bajaj Auto pulls off a 'stunt font' for Pulsar riders

3 Bajaj Auto pulls off a 'stunt font' for Pulsar riders

Coca-Cola kicks off $4 billion global creative and media review

4 Coca-Cola kicks off $4 billion global creative and media review

WPP's 'punchy' growth plan: 10,000 extra jobs, one third drop in travel

5 WPP's 'punchy' growth plan: 10,000 extra jobs, one third drop in travel

Our top 10 raveworthy APAC ads of 2020

6 Our top 10 raveworthy APAC ads of 2020

WPP faces renewed netizen backlash over ageism

7 WPP faces renewed netizen backlash over ageism

The biggest brand fails of 2020

8 The biggest brand fails of 2020

Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

9 Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

Move and win roundup: Week of December 14, 2020

10 Move and win roundup: Week of December 14, 2020