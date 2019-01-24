Search
1 day ago
MDC Partners, Stagwell reach agreement to combine
Former top Clinton adviser and one-time Burson-Marsteller CEO Mark Penn is set to serve as chairman and CEO of the combined network.
Jan 24, 2019
Media Kitchen expands to China
The MDC shop has a new space in Shanghai led by Chitty Cao.
Sep 14, 2018
'Not a good story for MDC': What CEO's exit means for company's future
Industry experts weigh in on the potential impact of Scott Kauffman's departure.
