Search
mc saatchi spencer
Aug 6, 2020
Dairy Farm launches Hong Kong customer rewards offering 'Yuu'
M&C Saatchi Spencer helps launch the service involving over 2,000 outlets as the pan-Asian retailer ramps up digital initiatives.
Jul 2, 2019
Amazon China paints alternative to KOL-driven shopping
'A Real and Bigger World' campaign marks a new partnership between Amazon China and M&C Saatchi Spencer.
Jan 29, 2019
China Duty Free expands M&C Saatchi Spencer's remit to another airport
Another CDF subsidiary, Duty Zero, at the Hong Kong International Airport, is an existing client.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins