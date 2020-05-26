Search
matthew marsh
May 26, 2020
How a local male-grooming brand is shifting its Vietnam F1 dreams to another gear
X-Men shampoo took prime positioning as an early local F1 partner ahead of the inaugural Vietnam Grand Prix. Then came COVID-19.
Jul 12, 2011
WPP investment in JMI reflects motorsport marketing opportunities in Asia
ASIA-PACIFIC - Matthew Marsh, vice president of partnership development for Asia-Pacific at sports marketing company JMI, says the recent investment from WPP highlights the strength of motorsport as a marketing platform, with Asia a particular growth market.
