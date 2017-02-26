marketing funnel

Search
16 hours ago
Selling the SCMP: Publisher eyes ambitious targets as it re-embraces paywall
The Post revealed a major U-turn in its readership strategy in July, re-embracing a paywall after testing a free model for a few years. The publisher's audience-growth executive Adrian Lee discusses how the publisher is better equipped to achieve ambitious local and international subscriber goals this time round.
