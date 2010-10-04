Search
marcus chew
1 day ago
How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air
The behind-the-scenes story of how BBH, Freeflow Productions and an ace drone pilot pulled off NTUC Income's impressive single-shot film—and how CMO Marcus Chew had to make a stand to get it on TV.
Oct 4, 2010
Adidas launches Trophy Raiders Facebook game for diehard football fans
Adidas has launched interactive Facebook football game ‘Trophy Raiders’ leveraging on the rivalry between fans of the different Adidas-sponsored football clubs including AC Milan, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins