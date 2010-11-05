Search
malu vasallo
1 day ago
Women to Watch 2021: Malu Vasallo, Wavemaker
Vasallo’s wealth of experience and philosophy of continuous reinvention has led to numbers-driven success at every career junction.
Nov 5, 2010
MEC Philippines hires Norman Tilos for analytics, insight division
MANILA - Norman A Tilos (pictured) has been appointed at MEC Philippines as analytics and insight (A&I) director, effective immediately.
Jan 29, 2010
MEC Philippines appoints Malu Vasallo as managing director
MANILA - MEC has appointed Malu Vasallo as its managing director in the Philippines.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins