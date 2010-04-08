malcolm gladwell

Malcolm Gladwell: Brands have to conform to a new model of consumer expectations
Malcolm Gladwell: Brands have to conform to a new model of consumer expectations

The journalist and author makes an argument for what’s different about the post-pandemic world, and how brands should re-think their rulebooks.

Does traditional media still have a place in consumers hearts? We've asked two authors.
Does traditional media still have a place in consumers hearts? We've asked two authors.

As digital content continues its unabated rise, we ask two authors if traditional media still has a place in consumers' hearts and minds. Here is what Pico Iyer, author of The Global Soul, Falling off the Map and Cuba and the Night, and Malcolm Gladwell, author of The Tipping Point, Blink and Outliers, had to say.

