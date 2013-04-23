m
WPP falls 15% in Q2 as creative holds up better than media during Covid-19
Global headcount falls by 5,000, as network writes down Y&R acquisition.
GroupM relaunches its search agency in Australia
SYDNEY - GroupM has relaunched its search business, Outrider Australia, as ‘M’ with an expanded offering that includes search, mobile, social, creative production and performance display.
Digital's role to skyrocket globally: Group M
GLOBAL - GroupM has forecast an increasingly key role for digital advertising over the next two years.
Unilever to invest US$6.7 million to bring Got Talent to Thailand
BANGKOK - To mark its 80th anniversary in Thailand, Unilever Thai Trading will invest Bt 200 million (approx US$6.7 million) to bring the local version of Freemantle Media's 'Got Talent' to the Kingdom.
Deryk Tang joins MPG Hong Kong as managing director
HONG KONG – MPG has appointed Deryk Tang (pictured) as managing director for its Hong Kong operation, effective in mid August 2010.
