WPP falls 15% in Q2 as creative holds up better than media during Covid-19
1 day ago
Gideon Spanier

Global headcount falls by 5,000, as network writes down Y&R acquisition.

GroupM relaunches its search agency in Australia
Apr 23, 2013
Byravee Iyer

SYDNEY - GroupM has relaunched its search business, Outrider Australia, as ‘M’ with an expanded offering that includes search, mobile, social, creative production and performance display.

Digital's role to skyrocket globally: Group M
Jul 12, 2011
David Seidler

GLOBAL - GroupM has forecast an increasingly key role for digital advertising over the next two years.

Unilever to invest US$6.7 million to bring Got Talent to Thailand
Oct 25, 2010
Staff Reporters

BANGKOK - To mark its 80th anniversary in Thailand, Unilever Thai Trading will invest Bt 200 million (approx US$6.7 million) to bring the local version of Freemantle Media's 'Got Talent' to the Kingdom.

Deryk Tang joins MPG Hong Kong as managing director
Jul 26, 2010
Jane Leung

HONG KONG – MPG has appointed Deryk Tang (pictured) as managing director for its Hong Kong operation, effective in mid August 2010.

