lukasz roszczyc

Publicis shuffles leadership in Vietnam
2 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Lukasz Roszczyc has stepped down as CEO and media leader Francois Goddet will return to Europe midyear, to be replaced by Kate Bayona-Garcia and Vineeth Dhruvan, respectively.

Samsung and Leo Burnett to kickstart entrepreneurs in Vietnam
Nov 26, 2015
Gabey Goh

VIETNAM - Samsung and Leo Burnett are in the midst of a startup search that has drawn entries from 250 young entrepreneurial companies hoping for a cash prize to help continue pursuing their business dreams.

Pfizer appoints Leo Burnett for flagship-brand launches in Vietnam
Sep 26, 2013
Racheal Lee

HO CHI MINH CITY - Pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer has named Leo Burnett Vietnam for the launch of Pfizer’s two flagship brands, Centrum and Caltrate, in the country.

VP Bank opts for Leo Burnett to launch virtual prepaid card in Vietnam
Aug 27, 2013
Racheal Lee

HO CHI MINH CITY - Vietnam Prosperity Bank (VP Bank) has named Leo Burnett Vietnam to handle the launch of its new virtual prepaid card offering, SmartCash.

Leo Burnett Vietnam forms digital innovation team to strengthen integrated offering
Aug 27, 2012
Racheal Lee

HO CHI MINH CITY - Leo Burnett Vietnam has formed a digital innovation team, led by business lead Kate Bayona-Garcia, to drive digital work for clients.

Leo Burnett announces ECD appointment in Vietnam
Jul 20, 2012
Racheal Lee

HO CHI MINH CITY - Leo Burnett has appointed Jeremy Southern as executive creative director for its Vietnam office.

