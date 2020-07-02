luckin coffee

Luckin Coffee finally confirms $300 million revenue exaggeration
Jul 2, 2020
Carol Huang

Luckin Coffee finally confirms $300 million revenue exaggeration

Formal admission came in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Luckin Coffee’s stumble may pave way for other coffee hopefuls
May 14, 2020
Carol Huang

Luckin Coffee’s stumble may pave way for other coffee hopefuls

While Luckin parts ways with its top executives, Tim Hortons receives an investment from Tencent to help increase its bricks-and-mortar presence in China.

Luckin Coffee fraud has big implications for Chinese US-listed brands
Apr 9, 2020
Carol Huang

Luckin Coffee fraud has big implications for Chinese US-listed brands

Publicly-traded Chinese brands in the US are now are facing a stricter review process and waning investor interest after a short seller helped uncover fraudulent sales at rapidly-expanding Luckin Coffee.

