Search
luckin coffee
Jul 2, 2020
Luckin Coffee finally confirms $300 million revenue exaggeration
Formal admission came in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
May 14, 2020
Luckin Coffee’s stumble may pave way for other coffee hopefuls
While Luckin parts ways with its top executives, Tim Hortons receives an investment from Tencent to help increase its bricks-and-mortar presence in China.
Apr 9, 2020
Luckin Coffee fraud has big implications for Chinese US-listed brands
Publicly-traded Chinese brands in the US are now are facing a stricter review process and waning investor interest after a short seller helped uncover fraudulent sales at rapidly-expanding Luckin Coffee.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins