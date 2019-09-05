Search
luckin
Sep 5, 2019
China’s Sinopec launches coffee brand with 27,000 locations
The petrol company aims to sell three types of coffee branded like gasoline varieties at its convenience stores nationwide.
Mar 11, 2019
What chance does Tim Hortons have in China?
Given China’s crowded and innovative coffee and quick-serve food market, we asked branding consultants what the Canadian coffee and quick-serve food outlet should think about as it enters the mainland.
May 30, 2018
A storm in a coffee cup: Should Starbucks worry about Luckin in China?
The upstart in this 'blue versus green' battle for mug-share has interesting differentiators, from pricing to experience and a focus on the workplace, Jerry Clode argues.
