lowertier
27 minutes ago
‘Problematic’ JD Finance ad causes netizen uproar
JD Finance's promotional film on Douyin mocks a lower-income airline passenger while targeting such consumers for its loan service.
1 day ago
The challenge of Chinese lower-tier cities for luxury brands
Compared to their higher-tier city counterparts, luxury consumers in lower-tier cities are interested less in bling and more in longevity and reliability.
