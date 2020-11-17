lowertier

‘Problematic’ JD Finance ad causes netizen uproar
27 minutes ago
Jennifer Zhuang

JD Finance's promotional film on Douyin mocks a lower-income airline passenger while targeting such consumers for its loan service.

The challenge of Chinese lower-tier cities for luxury brands
1 day ago
Paurav Shukla

Compared to their higher-tier city counterparts, luxury consumers in lower-tier cities are interested less in bling and more in longevity and reliability.

