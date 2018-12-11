Search
little fresh meat
2 days ago
Are China’s 'Little Fresh Meat' idols losing their luster?
Major platforms like iQiyi and Tencent are recruiting diverse faces for their competition shows. Does this mean China’s idol aesthetic is changing?
Dec 11, 2018
7 marketing buzzwords we want to ban in 2019
SAY CAGENCY AGAIN I dare you! I double dare you!
Oct 29, 2018
Can China’s 'little fresh meat' deliver big brand results?
With authorities in China already starting to discourage effeminate behaviour in the media, we analyse whether the country's boy idols can keep delivering visibility and sales for brands.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins