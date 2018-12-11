little fresh meat

Are China’s 'Little Fresh Meat' idols losing their luster?
2 days ago
Julienna Law

Are China’s 'Little Fresh Meat' idols losing their luster?

Major platforms like iQiyi and Tencent are recruiting diverse faces for their competition shows. Does this mean China’s idol aesthetic is changing?

7 marketing buzzwords we want to ban in 2019
Dec 11, 2018
Campaign Asia-Pacific

7 marketing buzzwords we want to ban in 2019

SAY CAGENCY AGAIN I dare you! I double dare you!

Can China’s 'little fresh meat' deliver big brand results?
Oct 29, 2018
Matthew Keegan

Can China’s 'little fresh meat' deliver big brand results?

With authorities in China already starting to discourage effeminate behaviour in the media, we analyse whether the country's boy idols can keep delivering visibility and sales for brands.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

1 Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44

2 Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44

Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

3 Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

Hyundai reveals 2022 Tucson in biggest US launch ever

4 Hyundai reveals 2022 Tucson in biggest US launch ever

Creativity, bananas, and mouldy Whoppers

5 Creativity, bananas, and mouldy Whoppers

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Software giant SAS launches biggest brand campaign in 20 years

7 Software giant SAS launches biggest brand campaign in 20 years

Campaign announces Global Agency of the Year winners

8 Campaign announces Global Agency of the Year winners

Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

9 Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

Toast trumps George Clooney in Warburtons campaign

10 Toast trumps George Clooney in Warburtons campaign