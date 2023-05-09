lion lion

Creative Minds: Jonathan Ronaldo on being an unexpected adman, but loving it anyway
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Jonathan Ronaldo on being an unexpected adman, but loving it anyway

This Indonesian creative never thought he'd find himself in ad agency. But with a splash of creativity and a love of expression, it's the work he now credits most for propelling his life forward.

Lion & Lion puts love of filmcraft on the line
May 9, 2023
Ad Nut

Lion & Lion puts love of filmcraft on the line

Agency's latest short film is a lovely five minute escape, selling nothing but its love of storytelling and attention to detail.

FWD Life appoints Lion & Lion in Indonesia
Aug 22, 2017
Babar Khan Javed

FWD Life appoints Lion & Lion in Indonesia

Septeni Holdings keeps on seeing the returns on its acquisition.

OtterBox appoints Lion & Lion for paid search in nine APAC markets
Jul 19, 2017
Babar Khan Javed

OtterBox appoints Lion & Lion for paid search in nine APAC markets

Lion & Lion will handle paid search across Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, Philippines, and Australia.

