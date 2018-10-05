lindsay pattison

WPP’s Lindsay Pattison moves from overseeing clients to staff
2 days ago
Jessica Heygate

WPP’s Lindsay Pattison moves from overseeing clients to staff

Pattison has transitioned from her role as global chief client officer to global chief people officer.

WPP names Pretorius chief technology officer and Pattison chief client officer
Oct 5, 2018
Gideon Spanier

WPP names Pretorius chief technology officer and Pattison chief client officer

Mark Read has also detailed the responsibilities of Andrew Scott, who was named chief operating officer in September.

WPP names Lindsay Pattison as chief transformation officer to drive 'horizontality'
Nov 3, 2017
Gideon Spanier

WPP names Lindsay Pattison as chief transformation officer to drive 'horizontality'

The new role makes the former Maxus executive one of the most senior women within WPP.

GroupM picks Maxus' Pattison for global transformation role
May 19, 2017
Emily Tan

GroupM picks Maxus' Pattison for global transformation role

She also remains a member of GroupM’s global executive committee reporting to GroupM global chief executive Kelly Clark.

Leadership, relationships must adapt for fourth industrial revolution
Oct 31, 2016
Lindsay Pattison

Leadership, relationships must adapt for fourth industrial revolution

Global Maxus CEO Lindsay Pattison discusses creating the conditions for success amidst rapidly changing conditions.

Google, Facebook, Twitter: From frenemy to frival
Apr 29, 2016
Lindsay Pattison

Google, Facebook, Twitter: From frenemy to frival

It's important to change the language of competition in our complex media world, Lindsay Pattison writes.

