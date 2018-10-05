Search
2 days ago
WPP’s Lindsay Pattison moves from overseeing clients to staff
Pattison has transitioned from her role as global chief client officer to global chief people officer.
Oct 5, 2018
WPP names Pretorius chief technology officer and Pattison chief client officer
Mark Read has also detailed the responsibilities of Andrew Scott, who was named chief operating officer in September.
Nov 3, 2017
WPP names Lindsay Pattison as chief transformation officer to drive 'horizontality'
The new role makes the former Maxus executive one of the most senior women within WPP.
May 19, 2017
GroupM picks Maxus' Pattison for global transformation role
She also remains a member of GroupM’s global executive committee reporting to GroupM global chief executive Kelly Clark.
Oct 31, 2016
Leadership, relationships must adapt for fourth industrial revolution
Global Maxus CEO Lindsay Pattison discusses creating the conditions for success amidst rapidly changing conditions.
Apr 29, 2016
Google, Facebook, Twitter: From frenemy to frival
It's important to change the language of competition in our complex media world, Lindsay Pattison writes.
