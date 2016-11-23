like

Crowdsourced Facebook comments set the lyrics to a new punk song
16 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

The tech giant collaborated with BIPOC female punk band Meet Me @ The Altar on a new single, “Hit Like a Girl,” for Women’s History Month.

Is this the end of the Facebook 'like'?
Nov 23, 2016
Luke Janich

With Facebook apparently set to remove the 'like' counter from fan pages, savvy marketers are already investing in a post-like future. Luke Janich of Red2 explains.

