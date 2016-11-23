Search
16 hours ago
Crowdsourced Facebook comments set the lyrics to a new punk song
The tech giant collaborated with BIPOC female punk band Meet Me @ The Altar on a new single, “Hit Like a Girl,” for Women’s History Month.
Nov 23, 2016
Is this the end of the Facebook 'like'?
With Facebook apparently set to remove the 'like' counter from fan pages, savvy marketers are already investing in a post-like future. Luke Janich of Red2 explains.
