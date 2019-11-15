libra

Does Facebook's Libra currency have a future?
Nov 15, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Does Facebook's Libra currency have a future?

SOUNDING BOARD: After a rocky launch and a grilling from Congress, cryptocurrency experts give their view on whether Facebook's Libra still has legs.

Examining blockchain: uses in advertising, media and beyond
Nov 13, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Examining blockchain: uses in advertising, media and beyond

First used as the backbone of Bitcoin in 2009, blockchain technology has many applications beyond cryptocurrency that can benefit advertisers, consumers, governments and media organisations.

Delving into Libra: Is Facebook's currency the future of finance?
Jul 17, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Delving into Libra: Is Facebook's currency the future of finance?

Libra promises to provide the unbanked with financial flexibility, which would benefit brands, especially in Asia. But government objections could scupper its chances.

A new tampon campaign could help you 'face your fears'
Jul 28, 2015
Adrian Peter Tse

A new tampon campaign could help you 'face your fears'

AUSTRALIA - In an effort to tie Libra’s tampons to a bigger, coming-of-age story that has young Australian women “fighting their fears”, Clemenger BBDO has created another platform and associated content for users to share their stories.

