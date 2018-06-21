Search
leslie berland
1 day ago
Twitter unveiled a brand refresh (don’t worry, it’s keeping the bird)
The new creative includes textured images, memes and new typography.
Jun 21, 2018
Twitter CMO: We offer brands a first-mover advantage
Leslie Berland's #HereWeAre initiative dovetails with her message for brands to build purpose on Twitter.
Jun 20, 2017
Twitter CMO: Brand identity and simplicity key for advertisers
Leslie Berland said the platform’s new look and feel is designed with both users and brands in mind.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins