leslie berland

Twitter unveiled a brand refresh (don’t worry, it’s keeping the bird)
1 day ago
Sabrina Sanchez

The new creative includes textured images, memes and new typography.

Twitter CMO: We offer brands a first-mover advantage
Jun 21, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

Leslie Berland's #HereWeAre initiative dovetails with her message for brands to build purpose on Twitter.

Twitter CMO: Brand identity and simplicity key for advertisers
Jun 20, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Leslie Berland said the platform’s new look and feel is designed with both users and brands in mind.

