leo digital
Dec 13, 2019
LEO Digital Network wins big at AOY 2019
LEO Digital Network’s snaps 2 Golds and 2 Bronzes at Campaign’s Greater China Agency of the Year awards—a testament to the success of its 'integrated digital ecosystem' strategy.
Oct 8, 2019
LEO Digital Network's vision of Big Creative
LEO Digital Network's integrated ecosystem strategy is designed to keep it at the forefront of China's digital and marketing space
Apr 3, 2017
Reshaping communications
One to watch, China’s LEO Digital Network is taking on the global market with its single-platform multi-function operation. CEO Dalton Zheng speaks to Campaign Asia-Pacific
