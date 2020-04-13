legal
Facebook sues Indian engineer over 'deceptive' ads, including COVID-19 scams
Firm concealed websites featuring scams related to COVID-19, cryptocurrency, pharmaceuticals, diet pills, and fake news pages.
WPP settles lawsuit with former Team Red MD Carmel Williamson
Carmel Williamson alleged that a "boys club" culture within WPP contributed toward her being discriminated against and needing psychological treatment.
Ex-Yolk leaders sue WPP Singapore and Grey over minority oppression
Grey APAC CEO Nirvik Singh and CFO Ali Belgaumi named in lawsuit.
Isentia sues Meltwater Australia over alleged ‘free-riding’
Meltwater strongly denies claims of breach of print-monitoring contracts with Isentia.
Marketers in China to face new legal readings of consumer data
CHINA INNOVATION 2016: With the fast pace of technology and business models in China, we can expect novel legal questions to be asked of marketers in future.
