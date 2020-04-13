legal

Facebook sues Indian engineer over 'deceptive' ads, including COVID-19 scams
Apr 13, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Firm concealed websites featuring scams related to COVID-19, cryptocurrency, pharmaceuticals, diet pills, and fake news pages.

WPP settles lawsuit with former Team Red MD Carmel Williamson
Nov 15, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Carmel Williamson alleged that a "boys club" culture within WPP contributed toward her being discriminated against and needing psychological treatment.

Ex-Yolk leaders sue WPP Singapore and Grey over minority oppression
Aug 2, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Grey APAC CEO Nirvik Singh and CFO Ali Belgaumi named in lawsuit.

Isentia sues Meltwater Australia over alleged ‘free-riding’
Jun 16, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Meltwater strongly denies claims of breach of print-monitoring contracts with Isentia.

Marketers in China to face new legal readings of consumer data
Nov 18, 2016
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

CHINA INNOVATION 2016: With the fast pace of technology and business models in China, we can expect novel legal questions to be asked of marketers in future.

