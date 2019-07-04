Search
launches
2 days ago
AnyMind launches CastingAsia influencer platform in India through Pokkt
Company expects to sign up 75,000 to 100,000 influencers in the country in 18 months.
Jul 4, 2019
BMW flaunts tailored menswear and live body art at launch party
An exclusive event (and curious live performance) in Hong Kong resulted in over 70 pre-orders for the brand’s Luxury Class models.
May 19, 2011
WSJ launches lifestyle iPhone app
HONG KONG - The Wall Street Journal has launched its Scene Asia iPhone app aimed at providing its readers with easy access to its lifestyle offerings including local restaurant reviews, fashion trends and real estate developments.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins