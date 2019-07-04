launches

AnyMind launches CastingAsia influencer platform in India through Pokkt
2 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Company expects to sign up 75,000 to 100,000 influencers in the country in 18 months.

BMW flaunts tailored menswear and live body art at launch party
Jul 4, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

An exclusive event (and curious live performance) in Hong Kong resulted in over 70 pre-orders for the brand’s Luxury Class models.

WSJ launches lifestyle iPhone app
May 19, 2011
Staff Reporters

HONG KONG - The Wall Street Journal has launched its Scene Asia iPhone app aimed at providing its readers with easy access to its lifestyle offerings including local restaurant reviews, fashion trends and real estate developments.

