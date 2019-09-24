lagardere sports news
The $ense & sensibility of esports
Malcolm Thorpe, VP of business development at Lagardère Sports - Asia, on the latest esports trends.
China’s 'Belt & Road' sporting ambition
From mass participation events to classical sport and the now ubiquitous esports, here are the biggest sports and fitness trends in China that brands should pay close attention to.
Virtual advertising rewrites the rules
How Bundesliga top dog Borussia Dortmund and Lagardère Sports are using virtual advertising to open new channels for brands to get hyperlocal with fans
Grand Sport finds its footing with the AFF Suzuki Cup
With its first regional sponsorship, Thai sports apparel brand Grand Sport found the sweet spot, adopting digital-driven strategies to win big with the sport it knows best.
How to win in esports? Be authentic, like everywhere else
Following Lagardere Sport’s commercial deal with Singapore esports club Team Flash, head of esports Andre Flackel explains why the digital gaming world is so important to the agency.
With esports, SAP sees a game-changing opportunity
SAP gets into the game with purpose and commitment by partnering with Team Liquid—a leading global esports organisation and current champion of The International 7.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins