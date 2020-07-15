Search
la liga
Jul 15, 2020
Why brands should tap into Asia’s growing football fanbase
Football appetite is surging regionally as a welcome distraction from COVID-19, giving brands the chance to align with this hugely positive social currency.
Sep 18, 2019
The gameplan for football brands: more China, India, women and tech
Leaders from FIFA, La Liga and Arsenal FC discuss their plans for Asia domination.
Jan 21, 2019
'Playing catch up leads to innovations': La Liga India head
In a chat with Campaign India, La Liga's India head talks about how the league is looking to interact with the Asian football fan, early kick-off times, Cristiano Ronaldo, Facebook and more.
Jul 26, 2017
FourFourTwo signs partnership with Ballr
Global football publication teams up with live football fantasy app for commercial opportunities.
