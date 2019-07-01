kirin
Major Japanese brands re-evaluate ad deals with scandal-hit Johnny & Associates
Japan's biggest boyband agency has admitted that its late founder sexually abused young aspiring stars decades after the allegations against him first emerged, forcing major Japanese brands to re-evaluate their existing ad contracts with the company.
Japan's top 100 brands: Meiji, Suntory, Kao gain favour at home
Subtle changes in the top 10 reflect the power of premium and responsible positioning.
Coke positions its first alcoholic drink as lemon sour for picky people
Can chu-hi in a can be high class? Lemondo thinks it can.
Kirin to introduce Line-connected photographic vending machines
TOKYO – Kirin has unveiled a vending machine developed alongside Line and Intel that takes novelty photos of customers and uploads them directly to their Line accounts.
Engagement Meter: Brands ring in the new year
Kit Kat, Closeup, Lifebuoy, Kirin and Malaysia Airlines moved the needle in this week's installment of Engagement Meter, curated by Unmetric.
Jackie Chan and Kirin make a man's kung-fu dreams come true
JAPAN - Since the start of the year, Kirin's non-malt beer brand Nodogoshi-Nama has been working with Dentsu to make the dreams of the everyday Japanese citizen come true.
