katheryn lui
2 days ago
Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Katheryn Lui, Dentsu International
Lui has scaled the ranks of Dentsu Hong Kong in just seven years, achieving impressive business results along the way—a true rising star who wants to bring other women along for the ride.
Apr 29, 2016
Isobar appoints Nicoletta Stefanidou as Hong Kong ECD
HONG KONG - Isobar has appointed Nicoletta Stefanidou, formerly group creative director for Publicis Hong Kong, as executive creative director for the Hong Kong market and promoted Katheryn Lui to strategic planning director.
