katheryn lui

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Katheryn Lui, Dentsu International
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Katheryn Lui, Dentsu International

Lui has scaled the ranks of Dentsu Hong Kong in just seven years, achieving impressive business results along the way—a true rising star who wants to bring other women along for the ride.

Isobar appoints Nicoletta Stefanidou as Hong Kong ECD
Apr 29, 2016
Gabey Goh

Isobar appoints Nicoletta Stefanidou as Hong Kong ECD

HONG KONG - Isobar has appointed Nicoletta Stefanidou, formerly group creative director for Publicis Hong Kong, as executive creative director for the Hong Kong market and promoted Katheryn Lui to strategic planning director.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Deric Wong leaves OMG Hong Kong CEO post to lead Dentsu in China

1 Deric Wong leaves OMG to lead Dentsu China

Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

2 Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

3 Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

Publicis pays back Covid salary sacrifices after encouraging Q4

4 Publicis pays back Covid salary sacrifices after encouraging Q4

Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

5 Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

Women to Watch Greater China 2021

6 Revealed: 20 Women to Watch in Greater China marketing and communications

IBM names Carla Piñeyro Sublett as CMO

7 IBM names Carla Piñeyro Sublett as CMO

Anna Chitty joins Starcom as China CEO

8 Anna Chitty joins Starcom as China CEO

How Braze helped HappyFresh put their customers first

9 How Braze helped HappyFresh put their customers first

10 takeaways from Wunderman Thompson's Future 100 report

10 10 takeaways from Wunderman Thompson's Future 100 report