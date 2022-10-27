kanye west
Is this the end for celebrity influencers?
The recent spate of brazen celebrity scandals spotlights the risks brands face when they hook up with big names. For brands, this equates to a rethink of their marketing mix.
Kanye West antisemitism fallout spotlights risks of celebrity endorsements
In the wake of Ye’s antisemitism scandal, celebrity and influencer marketing agencies share how they have stepped up vetting tactics to mitigate risk for brands. For those with a low risk tolerance, humans may not be an option.
Adidas cuts ties with Kanye West citing 'hateful and dangerous' anti-Semitic comments
Adidas and West launched fashion collaboration Adidas Yeezy in 2015.
‘Brands should run, not walk away:’ Lessons from PR pros on Kanye West crisis
Crisis, legal and sports communications experts weigh in on West’s recent actions, and detail strategies brands can use when celebrity-related issues arise.
Beneath the bling: Look to hip-hop for your next great insight
A strategic planner finds campaign-worthy insights and inspiration in music from the likes of Kanye West, Jay-Z and The Notorious B.I.G.
