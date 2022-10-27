kanye west

Is this the end for celebrity influencers?
Oct 27, 2022
Nikita Mishra

Is this the end for celebrity influencers?

The recent spate of brazen celebrity scandals spotlights the risks brands face when they hook up with big names. For brands, this equates to a rethink of their marketing mix.

Kanye West antisemitism fallout spotlights risks of celebrity endorsements
Oct 26, 2022
Campaign US

Kanye West antisemitism fallout spotlights risks of celebrity endorsements

In the wake of Ye’s antisemitism scandal, celebrity and influencer marketing agencies share how they have stepped up vetting tactics to mitigate risk for brands. For those with a low risk tolerance, humans may not be an option.

Adidas cuts ties with Kanye West citing 'hateful and dangerous' anti-Semitic comments
Oct 25, 2022
Ida Axling

Adidas cuts ties with Kanye West citing 'hateful and dangerous' anti-Semitic comments

Adidas and West launched fashion collaboration Adidas Yeezy in 2015.

‘Brands should run, not walk away:’ Lessons from PR pros on Kanye West crisis
Oct 22, 2022
Ewan Larkin

‘Brands should run, not walk away:’ Lessons from PR pros on Kanye West crisis

Crisis, legal and sports communications experts weigh in on West’s recent actions, and detail strategies brands can use when celebrity-related issues arise.

Beneath the bling: Look to hip-hop for your next great insight
Aug 29, 2013
Eric Leong

Beneath the bling: Look to hip-hop for your next great insight

A strategic planner finds campaign-worthy insights and inspiration in music from the likes of Kanye West, Jay-Z and The Notorious B.I.G.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

1 Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

2 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022

3 Agency of the Year shortlists released

What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

4 What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

5 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

Publicis Groupe SEA launches specialist gaming unit

7 Publicis Groupe SEA launches specialist gaming unit

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

8 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

9 Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble