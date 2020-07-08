julie bramham

Deepika Warrier to join Diageo India as CMO
Jul 8, 2020
Staff Reporters

Deepika Warrier to join Diageo India as CMO

Current CMO Julie Bramham will move into a global role within the brand as Warrier joins from PepsiCo.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Julie Bramham, Diageo
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Julie Bramham, Diageo

Julie Bramham oversees the marketing and product portfolio of dozens of brands in a critical market for Diageo, and does so while promoting progressive gender portrayals.

How Diageo is using data to fix gender imbalance in creative work
Sep 26, 2019
Staff Reporters

How Diageo is using data to fix gender imbalance in creative work

We caught up with Diageo's India CMO Julie Bramham with questions about how the brand is working to make its creative more representative.

Diageo's India CMO on avoiding 'falling into the stereotyping trap'
Sep 25, 2019
Prasad Sangameshwaran

Diageo's India CMO on avoiding 'falling into the stereotyping trap'

Julie Bramham makes a strong case for doing away with gender stereotypes at the inaugural session of Spikes Asia 2019

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia