Jul 8, 2020
Deepika Warrier to join Diageo India as CMO
Current CMO Julie Bramham will move into a global role within the brand as Warrier joins from PepsiCo.
Jun 29, 2020
Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Julie Bramham, Diageo
Julie Bramham oversees the marketing and product portfolio of dozens of brands in a critical market for Diageo, and does so while promoting progressive gender portrayals.
Sep 26, 2019
How Diageo is using data to fix gender imbalance in creative work
We caught up with Diageo's India CMO Julie Bramham with questions about how the brand is working to make its creative more representative.
Sep 25, 2019
Diageo's India CMO on avoiding 'falling into the stereotyping trap'
Julie Bramham makes a strong case for doing away with gender stereotypes at the inaugural session of Spikes Asia 2019
